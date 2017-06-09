‘Risk’ host Kevin Allison brings his popular podcast to the Rose - KPTV - FOX 12


‘Risk’ host Kevin Allison brings his popular podcast to the Rose City

Kevin Allison of the popular live show “Risk” is known as one of the comedy world's best storytellers.

After years of being part of “The State” improve series on MTV, he has been doing his live show in New York and Los Angeles, being joined by guests like Janeane Garofalo, Kevin Nealon, Marc Maron and Sarah Silverman.

Allison stopped by MORE ahead of his live podcast show Friday night at Revolution Hall.

For more information, including how to get tickets, visit Risk-Show.com.

