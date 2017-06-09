John Cena talks ‘American Grit’

The champ was here on MORE Good Day Oregon as John Cena stopped by to discuss the new season of the FOX reality competition series American Grit.

Not only is Cena an actor and WWE superstar, he's the host and executive producer of the show, which starts its second season this Sunday.

In addition to creating the new season of the show, Cena also became recently engaged at this year’s Wrestlemania and is preparing to join Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg in the sequel “Daddy’s Home 2.”

For more information on the new season, head to FOX.com.

