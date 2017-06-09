Legomaniac builds tribute to Portland Timbers

A Portland Timbers fan now living in Colorado has kept his passion alive with a project that shows his Rose City spirit brick-by-brick.

Carpenter Tony Lusk spent more than 400 hours building a 5 foot tall Timbers Logo out of more than 15,000 Lego bricks.

Lusk lives in Denver but grew up in the Portland area cheering on the Timbers. He said the sculpture took him nearly two years to complete because he had to wait until his two kids were asleep to work on it each night.

The team is installing the work of art in the Guest Services area of Providence Park.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.