GeekCraft Expo combines SciFi with DIY

Started by a comic book writer and his video game industry bride who met at Comic-Con, the GeekCraft Expo kicks off this weekend at the DoubleTree Portland near the Lloyd Center.

Daniel Way spent years writing for titles including “Deadpool,” before he and Kim Matsu-Zaki created the magical place for geeks who love to craft.

The Portland stop for the event kicks off with a party at Bridge City Comics Friday night before the expo opens its doors on Saturday.

For more information, log on to GeekCraftExpo.com.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.