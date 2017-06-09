Bomb squad responds to 'suspicious device' at Hollywood Transit Center

Two weeks after two men were stabbed and killed at the Hollywood Transit Center, the bomb squad responded to reports of a suspicious device that again led to evacuations in the area.

The situation began to unfold around noon Friday.

Police said the device in question was a backpack left on a MAX Green Line train. It was initially determined to be suspicious in nature, so the Portland Police Bureau Explosive Disposal Unit was called out.

By 3 p.m., a loud noise was heard from the train and police confirmed it was a remote device used by the bomb squad on the backpack.

We heard a loud boom out here earlier. Police said that came from them & not to be alarmed. https://t.co/hHzCogm2ei pic.twitter.com/g3kvzJUFuW — Haley Rush (@HaleyRushNews) June 9, 2017

The backpack ended up not being a legitimate threat, but officers said preliminary information suggests the person who left the bag on the train did so on purpose to cause alarm.

Investigators said there were "materials indicative of a device protruding from the backpack."

Police taking some of the tape down near transit center. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/HGsxHr7O1s — Haley Rush (@HaleyRushNews) June 9, 2017

The investigation led to the closure of westbound Interstate 84 at Interstate 205, as well as other road closures, including Northeast Halsey and Glisan streets in the area of the transit center.

TriMet reported that MAX Blue, Green and Red lines were disrupted with shuttle buses picking up passengers. MAX service was restored by 4 p.m.

While the situation caused long delays for drivers and public transit users, some people said they were happy to see the police response.

"I'm glad that they're taking precautions and checking it out, that's the right thing to do. I feel good about it," said MAX passenger Dan Hays.

The Portland Police Bureau reports there will be a continuing increased police presence on trains and buses. Anyone who sees something suspicious is asked to contact police or a TriMet employee.

Anyone with information about Friday's investigation should contact investigator Jason Anderson at 503-823-4636 with Portland Fire & Rescue.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.