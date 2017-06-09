Roads closed, bomb squad at Hollywood Transit Center for 'suspic - KPTV - FOX 12

Roads closed, bomb squad at Hollywood Transit Center for 'suspicious device'

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Roads have been shut down, including westbound Interstate 84, as the bomb squad investigates a suspicious device at the Hollywood Transit Center.

The area was evacuated as a precaution. 

Roberta Altstadt with TriMet said MAX Blue, Green and Red lines are disrupted, and shuttle buses are servicing stations between the Northeast 7th Avenue Station and Gateway Transit Center.

The Portland Police Bureau reports that the area was evacuated, and westbound traffic on Interstate 84 was stopped at Interstate 205. Northeast Halsey was also being closed in both directions near the transit center, and the pedestrian bridge was also closed.

Additionally, Northeast Glisan Street was blocked from Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard to 43rd Avenue. 

A bureau spokesman said the device in question is a backpack that was found on a MAX Green Line train. Investigators determined it was suspicious in nature and the Explosive Disposal Unit was called out to the scene. 

This evacuation comes just two weeks after two men were killed in a stabbing attack at the same location.

