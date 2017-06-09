Roads closed, bomb squad at Hollywood Transit Center for 'suspicious device'

Roads have been shut down, including westbound Interstate 84, as the bomb squad investigates a suspicious device at the Hollywood Transit Center.

The area was evacuated as a precaution.

Roberta Altstadt with TriMet said MAX Blue, Green and Red lines are disrupted, and shuttle buses are servicing stations between the Northeast 7th Avenue Station and Gateway Transit Center.

People on MAX being evacuated at Hollywood Transit Center. Police investigating suspicious item. pic.twitter.com/UNa7h1lvIy — Haley Rush (@HaleyRushNews) June 9, 2017

The Portland Police Bureau reports that the area was evacuated, and westbound traffic on Interstate 84 was stopped at Interstate 205. Northeast Halsey was also being closed in both directions near the transit center, and the pedestrian bridge was also closed.

Additionally, Northeast Glisan Street was blocked from Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard to 43rd Avenue.

I-84 WB closed at I-205 to I-5 due to police activity. No ETA to open. #pdxtraffic — Oregon DOT (@OregonDOT) June 9, 2017

A bureau spokesman said the device in question is a backpack that was found on a MAX Green Line train. Investigators determined it was suspicious in nature and the Explosive Disposal Unit was called out to the scene.

Police asking people to move back even more. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/EQDPs5vwbV — Haley Rush (@HaleyRushNews) June 9, 2017

This evacuation comes just two weeks after two men were killed in a stabbing attack at the same location.

This is a developing story. Please stay with FOX 12 and KPTV.com the latest information.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.