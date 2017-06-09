Gresham mom pleas for answers one year after daughter’s violent murder

It’s been a year since Beth McBride lost her daughter Annastasia Hester in a brutal Gresham murder that has yet to be solved. (KPTV)

It’s been a year since Beth McBride lost her daughter Annastasia Hester in a brutal Gresham murder that has yet to be solved.

Time hasn’t eased the pain much.

“She did not deserve what she got,” McBride said. “She had so many more years left.”

Crimestoppers announced Friday a $2,500 reward would be offered to those who could help police catch a suspect.

Saturday will mark one year since the horrific stabbing that stunned her family and frightened the neighborhood at the apartments where she lived off Eastman Parkway.

Emergency dispatchers got the call from Hester herself that early June morning in 2016. She reported she had been stabbed several times, but she died before she could describe her attacker.

“She had to have been terrified,” McBride said in her first interview since her daughter’s death. “I hope we can get justice.”

McBride was emotional sharing photographs and wiping away tears.

She described her daughter as a woman who adored her friend and family, worked at Stericycle downtown and shared her creativity though a face-painting side gig.

Most of all, she loved her young daughter who is now five years old.

The little girl lived with Hester, but luckily wasn’t there that violent night in the apartment.

McBride said Hester’s ex-husband moved to Idaho after her death, and the family rarely gets to see the little girl.

She worries the child won’t remember the mother who loved her dearly.

“She adored that little girl," McBride said. “Everything she did, she did for Alice.”

Gresham police said Friday that they still don’t have a suspect.

Detective Brandon Crate said he couldn’t say much about where the case is now, but said investigator decided to expand a scientific analysis of the mound of evidence collected from Hester’s apartment.

Instead of relying on Oregon State Police’s crime lab, they sent the evidence to a special private lab that specializes in the testing they are seeking.

Crate declined to say what that evidence was, or if police believe the attack was random. He did say officers are hopeful for an arrest.

“This case is still active,” Crate said. “It’s not cold by any means.”

McBride said she doesn’t know who killed her daughter either and she’ll never understand why.

“Ann was a really generous person - she’d help anybody,” McBride said. “To the people who did it: even though it couldn’t be done, they deserve to be treated the way they did my daughter. In this society we can’t do that. But they need to pay for what they did. They ripped our family apart. They took my granddaughter away from her mom.”

McBride believes someone out there knows what happened and she has a message for them too.

“To the people who know who did this - it was brutal - it was horrible. If you know who did it, you have to come forward. If they’ve done this once they could very well do it again.”

Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest in this case, and tipsters can remain anonymous.

To submit a tip, people can text 823HELP followed by the tip to the number 274637, share the tip at CrimeStoppersOfOregon.com, call 503-823-4357 or download the TipSubmit smartphone app.

