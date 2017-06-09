Sleeping pod village for homeless women opens in N. Portland

The first city-sponsored homeless village for women opened its doors to the public Friday.

The new community is called the Kenton Women's Village and is located on North Argyle Way and North Hunt Street in Portland.

The tiny house community built by the Partners on Dwelling Initiative and the Village Coalition will provide shelter, cooking and bathing facilities as well as a communal living space for 14 homeless women.

In addition to meeting their basic needs, the village also offers tenants connections to health and financial services as they transition to permanent housing.

For some the help is a chance at a new beginning.

"People have no idea, not only do they not understand what it's like to be homeless, but to be female and homeless. It's terrifying to have to look over your shoulder every minute of every day," said Desiree Rose.

Portland State University Architecture students were involved in the design of the tiny houses. Meanwhile, Catholic Charities directed the process of screening and selecting the new residents.

The goal is to have each tenant transition to permanent housing within the year.

The 14 women who will benefit from this project will move in on Saturday.

