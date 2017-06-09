MAX train murder suspect investigated for prior stabbing outside Voodoo Doughnut

The suspect accused of stabbing and killing two people on a MAX train at the Hollywood Transit Center is also being investigated in connection with a stabbing in January outside Voodoo Doughnut in downtown Portland.

Jeremy Christian is facing charges including aggravated murder, attempted murder and intimidation for the deadly MAX train stabbing on May 26.

Police said Christian stabbed three men who tried to intervene as he yelled racial and religious slurs at two young women. Ricky Best, 53, of Happy Valley, and Taliesin Myrddin Namkai Meche, 23, of Portland, were killed. Micah Fletcher, 21, of Portland, survived being stabbed in his neck and jaw.

Court documents state Christian threatened to decapitate passengers on the train.

Christian has made repeated outbursts during his first two appearances in court, yelling about free speech and claiming he was defending himself from the "violent aggression" of Fletcher.

Police confirmed a Portland Tribune report Friday that Christian is also being investigated for an early morning stabbing on Jan. 27.

Police responded to the downtown Voodoo Doughnut location and found a 40-year-old man stabbed in the back.

Employees called 911 after seeing a fight break out outside the shop and said it involved multiple homeless people.

Police said the stabbing victim was uncooperative with investigators and a suspect was not found.

No other details were released about what detectives learned to possibly connect Christian to that case.

Police confirmed Christian is also being charged with assault and intimidation for a separate incident on a MAX train the night before he's accused of killing two people.

