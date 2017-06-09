Medical examiner IDs credit union robbery suspect shot, killed by Vancouver officers

The Clark County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the 50-year-old credit union robbery suspect who was shot and killed by officers in Vancouver.

Police responded to a robbery report at the iQ Credit Union on the 15700 block of Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard on Tuesday afternoon.

The suspect was armed with a rifle and wearing a ski mask when he drove away, only to stop in a nearby grocery store parking lot and drive off in a second vehicle.

A chase ensued and investigators said gunfire was exchanged between the suspect and three officers.

The suspect was killed. On Friday, he was identified as 50-year-old David W. Hamilton of Centralia.

His cause of death was listed as multiple gunshot wounds.

The involved officers, each a member of the Vancouver Police Department for at least 12 years, were identified as Corporal James Burgara, Officer Erik Jennings and Detective Richard Rich.

They were all placed on critical incident leave, which is standard procedure.

The Regional Major Crimes Team is investigating.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.