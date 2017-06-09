Man guilty of breaking into Portland food carts sentenced to pri - KPTV - FOX 12

Man guilty of breaking into Portland food carts sentenced to prison

A man who pleaded guilty to burglarizing food carts in north Portland was sentenced to four years in prison.

Charles Lawrence Johnson, 32, was arrested on burglary charges in November 2016.

Officers responded to a report of a food cart prowler near the 1300 block of North Killingsworth Street.

Several food carts had been burglarized and vandalized. Among the items stolen was a cell phone.

Officers said they were able to track that cell phone to the Mississippi Gateway Food Carts, where Johnson was found and taken into custody.

Police said Johnson also broke into another food cart in northeast Portland and a restaurant in southeast Portland a few weeks prior.

In all, he pleaded guilty Friday in connection with six cases. He was sentenced to four years and four months in prison.

