Deputies investigating man following teen girl at Aloha school bus stop

A 14-year-old girl told deputies a suspicious man approached her at a school bus stop, then followed her to her home and waited outside in his car for several minutes before finally leaving.

Washington County deputies responded to an area near Southwest Crisp Drive and Millerglen Drive at 8:30 a.m. Friday.

A girl said she was walking to the school bus stop when a man pulled up next to her and got out of his car.

The girl ran back home, but she said the man followed her to her home in his car.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man, 30-40 years old with a thin build, long dark brown hair with curls at the end and no facial hair.

He was driving a new, burgundy-colored four-door car that did not have license plates.

Deputies checked the area but did not locate the vehicle.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office reminds students to be vigilant while traveling to and from school and to report all suspicious activities to non-emergency dispatch at 503-629-0111 or call 911.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.