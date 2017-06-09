Hillsboro police release surveillance in connection with Jackson Bottom Park burglaries

Police released a surveillance image of a person of interest in a series of burglaries at Jackson Bottom Wetlands Preserve in Hillsboro.

The city has lost around $5,000 worth of tools and equipment in the recent thefts.

The Hillsboro Police Department released a surveillance image of a person of interest in the investigation Friday.

Anyone with information about the person's identity is asked to contact Hillsboro police on 503-681-6175.

