Royal Rosarians honor OSU's president, mascot in knighting ceremony

As part of the 2017 Portland Rose Festival, more people were knighted by the Royal Rosarians on Friday.

The official greeters and Goodwill Ambassadors for the City of Portland held their annual tradition of knighting Friday morning in northeast Portland.

The 2017 Rose Festival Court Princesses also attended the event.

Few of the Honorary Knightees included OSU President Dr. Edward J. Ray, Portland Rose Society President Michael Humphrey, Oregon Cowboy Poet Tom Swearingen, Pasadena Tournament of Roses President Lance M. Tibbet, and OSU Mascot Benny Beaver.

FOX 12 spoke with a naval officer who grew up in Portland and was knighted as a Rosarian Friday.

"It's a special honor to be recognized by this amazing group of citizens who love and care for this city so much, so it's truly an honor," said Rear Admiral Dawn Cutler.

Since 1912, the Royal Rosarians have welcomed people from around the world and marched in parades throughout the region.

