Royal Rosarians honor OSU's president, mascot in knighting ceremony

As part of the 2017 Portland Rose Festival, more people were knighted by the Royal Rosarians on Friday.More >
The Portland Rose Festival is in full swing, and this weekend is one of the main events: the Grand Floral Parade.More >
The kids took over the spotlight for the 2017 Portland Rose Festival Fred Meyer Junior Parade.More >
Thousands came out Saturday night for the Portland Rose Festival Starlight ParadeMore >
It was a Brilliant Rose Festival night in downtown Portland for the Portland Rose Festival Starlight Parade!More >
The theme of this year's Portland Rose Festival is "Brilliant," and after weeks of community appearances, the 15 princesses of the Rose Court had their final judged event.More >
During this year’s Cambia Portland Classic, a teenage professional golfer is looking to make history.More >
The Portland Rose Festival will soon be in full swing as Memorial Day Weekend always means the start of the annual festival.More >
A Beaverton team of Clydesdales and their owners will soon be strutting their stuff during the Grand Floral Parade as part of the 2017 Portland Rose Festival.More >
The Portland Rose Festival is a few weeks away, but the Rose Princesses are already carrying out their royal duties. Along with Unitus Community Credit Union, they have learned the joy of giving back.More >
Three weeks ago, Alana Lavaka's world was torn apart.More >
The family of a 4-year-old Texas boy said he died of “dry drowning” nearly a week after a swimming trip Memorial Day weekend.More >
The Baltimore, MD company Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced on May 25 the issuance of a voluntarily recall of Mibelas 24 FE chewable oral contraceptive, with a May 2018 expiration date.More >
A 7 lb, 6 oz baby, Cason, was born in a very special delivery.More >
Two weeks after two men were stabbed and killed at the Hollywood Transit Center, the bomb squad responded to reports of a suspicious device that again led to evacuations in the area.More >
One of the stars of the top-ranked Oregon State Beavers baseball team is making national headlines after a report uncovered his status as a registered sex offender.More >
The letter, which was delivered Wednesday to a neighborhood coalition office, was specifically addressed to Shawn Penney and showed a photo of KKK members on the front of the envelope.More >
Two Maryland high school seniors were found shot dead in a car the night before their graduation. Who killed them or why remains a mystery, according to police.More >
A 7-month-old boy has died after a judge denied an appeal filed by the parents to keep him on life support at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.More >
Uber driver Hadi Abdollahian thought he was signing up for a three-hour drive to suburban Buffalo Grove, Illinois, when he picked up a passenger Sunday night at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport.More >
