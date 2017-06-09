Murder trial for suspect accused of killing Nicole Laube goes to the jury

The murder case of Nicole Laube is now in the hands of the jury.

Jaime Tinoco-Camarena, 20, is on trial for the stabbing death of Laube at the Cedar Mill apartment complex where she worked in 2014.

The trial began Tuesday and prosecutors have called 16 witnesses in the case. The defense rested Friday afternoon without calling any witnesses.

In closing arguments, prosecutors said Tinoco-Camarena, then 17 years old, picked Laube out at the apartment complex and "hunted" her.

They said he intended to rape her, but she screamed when he stabbed her in the chest. Tinoco-Camarena ran off, according to prosecutors, and Laube died minutes later.

Prosecutors said Tinoco-Camarena confessed to the crimes and knew information only the killer could know, calling it a "thrill kill."

In closing arguments, the defense said Tinoco-Camarena was a mentally ill teenager at the time and police lied to him about the evidence against him to pressure him into making a false confession.

Tinoco-Camarena is already serving a 14-year prison sentence for a rape that occurred in Eugene while he was attending a University of Oregon football game under the supervision of the Washington County Juvenile Department.

Shortly after that crime, detectives said they connected Tinoco-Camarena to both cases and he admitted killing Laube in a taped confession.

Tinoco-Camarena's defense attorney reiterated in court Friday that his client did not commit this murder.

The jury is set to begin deliberations Tuesday morning.

