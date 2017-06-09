Residents in NE Portland neighborhood say thieves are siphoning gas from their cars

Residents in a northeast Portland neighborhood are saying thieves are siphoning gasoline from their cars.

FOX 12 spoke to a few neighbors who are now warning people to check their gas tanks.

One woman, who lives near Northeast Fremont and Northeast 33rd Avenue, says last week she came home to find an unfamiliar car parked by her house. She says the people inside the car got spooked when they saw her and drove off, and that's when she saw a water tank left behind filled with gasoline.

"Then our neighbors truck across the street had the gas cap off and there was gas, you know, spilled on the sidewalk near it and it kind of seemed clear that that was related," said Ginger Robinson.

Another neighbor in the area said he found his gas line cut and tools left behind right by his car. When he started the car up, he says about five gallons were gone.

