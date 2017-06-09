Police searching for man who robbed Cedar Mill branch of Umpqua - KPTV - FOX 12

Police searching for man who robbed Cedar Mill branch of Umpqua Bank

Surveillance photo of bank robbery suspect released by Washington County Sheriff's Office. Surveillance photo of bank robbery suspect released by Washington County Sheriff's Office.
Photo: Washington County Sheriff's Office Photo: Washington County Sheriff's Office
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Police are searching for a man who robbed the Cedar Mill branch of Umpqua Bank.

Officers responded to the bank on the 7300 block of Southwest Barnes Road just before 5 p.m. Friday.

The suspect approached the teller, implied he had a weapon and demanded money.

The man received an undisclosed amount of cash and then walked away from the bank.

A K-9 team assisted in the search efforts, but the suspect was not found.

A surveillance image was released by investigators Friday night. Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the non-emergency dispatch line at 503-629-0111.

