Police searching for man who robbed Cedar Mill branch of Umpqua Bank

Police are searching for a man who robbed the Cedar Mill branch of Umpqua Bank.

Officers responded to the bank on the 7300 block of Southwest Barnes Road just before 5 p.m. Friday.

The suspect approached the teller, implied he had a weapon and demanded money.

The man received an undisclosed amount of cash and then walked away from the bank.

A K-9 team assisted in the search efforts, but the suspect was not found.

A surveillance image was released by investigators Friday night. Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the non-emergency dispatch line at 503-629-0111.

