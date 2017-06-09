Woman rescued two hours after disappearing on paddle board on Yamhill River

A woman on a paddle board was rescued more than two hours after she disappeared on the Yamhill River.

Firefighters said the woman was last seen heading downstream from the bridge in Sheridan at 2:40 p.m. Friday.

More than 30 people were involved in the search operation from the Sheridan Fire District, Yamhill County Sheriff's Office, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue and Polk County Sheriff's Office.

At 5:09 p.m., the woman was located alive in the river and rescued near the bridge that is referred to as the "green bridge" on Broadmead Road, according to firefighters.

There were no updates on the woman's condition.

"We encourage everyone to wear life jackets during water recreation activities, wear sunscreen, drink plenty of water and utilize the buddy system. When attempting to float or traverse the river we encourage you to tell others your plan for where you are putting in and where you will pull out and a time that you expect to be done," according to the Sheridan Fire District.

