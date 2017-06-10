Thieves steal fundraising money from Beaverton students

Young students in Beaverton worked all year to raise money for their school, but now that money is gone.

Police said thieves broke in and vandalized Arco Iris Spanish Immersion School. $2,000 in cash is now gone, it was all raised by the kids.

“I think it’s sad because our school worked for the money, and then people came and stole it for no good reason,” said one student in 2nd grade.

“Vandalism on the outside of the school, the children were able to see it. It was very unfortunate,” said Candice Aguilar, mother of one student.

“The money was going to be used for something good, and that...it was going to go and help other children and create a big impact for our school,” said student council president, Olivia Hoffbeck.

The idea for the carnival fundraiser came from Hoffbeck and her classmates.

“We were planning on using it for a school gift, to give back to the school,” said Hoffbeck.

Now, that gift is gone.

Parents say it was stolen from a school that already takes a lot of effort and money to keep running.

“We have a very big number that we had to hit in order to function. We’ve had to buy things second hand, furniture, books. The kids play in the parking lot,” said Aguilar.

“We work so hard to get fundraising for our school and it just makes me angry, I can’t believe this could happen,” said Angela Rowland, parent of one of the students..

The school is already trying to raise more money to make up for the loss. To donate to the Arco Iris Student Council, visit arcoiris.ejoinme.org/studentcouncil

