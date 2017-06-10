Michaela Canete named 2017 Portland Rose Festival Queen

Century High School senior was crowned the 2017 Portland Rose Festival Queen Saturday morning at a coronation ceremony held ahead of the Grand Floral Parade.

Canete is a member of Key Club International, the National Honor Society, the Mentorship Program, the Century High School Cheer Team, and the Century High School Dance Team.

She enjoys yoga, hiking, fishing and spending time with family and friends.

After graduation, Canete plans on attending Oregon State University to biochemistry with the goal of going into the oncology field.

In an interview with FOX 12 just moments after her coronation, Canete said she was fortunate and grateful for the opportunity to represent the Rose Festival. The said that her time on the court included “lots of early mornings and long nights” but added that the time was all worth it.

As the Rose Festival Queen, Canete will represent Portland and the Rose Festival for a year at appearances throughout the country and abroad.

