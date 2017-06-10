WATCH LIVE: Portland Rose Festival Grand Floral Parade

The highlight of the Portland Rose Festival, the Spirit Mountain Casino Grand Floral Parade, is underway.

For over a century, Portland families and community groups have made memories at the floral-filled parade.

You can watch live coverage of the parade in the video player above, and app users can watch the live stream by clicking here.

This year’s parade will feature 16 floral floats, 13 mini-floral floats, 22 equestrian teams, 13 marching bands and other special guests.

The Grand Marshals of the parade are the 1977 NBA Champion Portland Trail Blazers. The team will be represented in the parade by Bobby Gross, Lloyd Neal and Larry Steele.

Are you heading to the Grand Floral Parade? Share your photos and videos with FOX 12 by using the hashtags #BrilliantRoseFestival and #GrandFloralParade.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.