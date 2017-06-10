WATCH NOW: Portland Rose Festival Grand Floral Parade

The highlight of the Portland Rose Festival, the Spirit Mountain Casino Grand Floral Parade, rolled through the streets of the Rose City Saturday

For over a century, Portland families and community groups have made memories at the floral-filled parade.

You can watch the entire parade in the video player above, and app users can watch the videos by clicking here.

This year’s parade featured 16 floral floats, 13 mini-floral floats, 22 equestrian teams, 13 marching bands and other special guests. The Grand Marshals of the parade are the 1977 NBA Champion Portland Trail Blazers, and the team was represented in the parade by Bobby Gross, Lloyd Neal and Larry Steele.

Did you head down to the Grand Floral Parade? Share your photos and videos with FOX 12 by using the hashtags #BrilliantRoseFestival and #GrandFloralParade.

