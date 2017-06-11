Police: Man with knife climbs on top of TriMet bus

A man with a knife climbed onto the roof of a TriMet bus and refused to come down Saturday night, according to Portland Police.

Police said it started at around 8:30 p.m. at the Rose Quarter Transit Station and lasted for about three hours.

There is a concert going on at the Moda Center. PPB, TriMet and the Moda Center working on a plan for when the concert ends. pic.twitter.com/kbP0eKXdky — John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) June 11, 2017

Man is off the bus being checked out by medics and police. Being taken to the hospital soon. pic.twitter.com/qrkyAtirLP — John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) June 11, 2017

Officers called an enhanced crisis intervention team to negotiate with the man. He eventually came down voluntarily according to police. He was taken to the hospital.

Police said nobody was hurt.

