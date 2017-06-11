Police: Man with knife climbs on top of TriMet bus - KPTV - FOX 12

Police: Man with knife climbs on top of TriMet bus

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

A man with a knife climbed onto the roof of a TriMet bus and refused to come down Saturday night, according to Portland Police.

Police said it started at around 8:30 p.m. at the Rose Quarter Transit Station and lasted for about three hours.

Officers called an enhanced crisis intervention team to negotiate with the man. He eventually came down voluntarily according to police. He was taken to the hospital.

Police said nobody was hurt.

