Deputies: Driver causes chain-reaction crash involving patrol cars

Mugshot: Earl Smith
Mugshot: Yash Desai
Courtesy: Wash. Co. Sheriff's Office
Courtesy: Wash. Co. Sheriff's Office Courtesy: Wash. Co. Sheriff's Office
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) -

A drunk driver caused a chain reaction crash involving two patrol cars on Highway 26, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said it all started just before 2:45 a.m. Sunday morning, when deputies were conducting a sobriety test on a suspected drunk driver on Highway 26 westbound near Southwest Camelot Court.

That’s when deputies said a car crashed into the back of a deputy’s patrol car, causing a chain-reaction crash that left four vehicles damaged.

Nobody was hurt, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the driver who crashed into the deputy’s patrol car was 61-year-old Earl Smith, of Portland.

The driver who was pulled over, 23-year-old Yash Desai, of Portland, had a blood alcohol content of .19 and was arrested for DUII, according to Washington County deputies.

Deputies said Smith also had a blood alcohol content of .19, and was charged with DUII, Reckless Driving, Criminal Mischief I and four counts of Reckless Endangering.

