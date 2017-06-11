Police: Man arrested after early morning chase in SE Portland

A man was arrested after Portland Police said he led officers on a chase early Sunday morning.

East Precinct officers tried to stop a driver in a black 2001 Buick Century in the area of Southeast 82nd Avenue and Southeast Harrison Street, just before 3:15 a.m., according to police. Portland Police said that's when the driver led officers on a short chase in the neighbored.

During the pursuit, the driver hit a fence on a dead-end road on Southeast 83rd Avenue. After the driver crashed the car, police said he drove it in reverse to try and get away. Police said the driver’s car hit a police cruiser which had stopped behind the driver.

After crashing into the police car, the man tried to run away on foot, but was taken into custody a short distance away.

28-year-old Erik Rowdy Feltner was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of Attempt to Elude by Vehicle, Attempt to Elude on Foot, Fail to Perform the Duties of a Driver

