Thousands gather for the 2017 Grand Floral Parade

For more than 100 years, Portland families have been making memories at the Grand Floral Parade.

Saturday's Grand Floral Parade is the biggest event for the 2017 Rose Festival.

A little rain this year didn’t stop the thousands of dedicated fans who came out for the event.

Some spent the night and camped out for hours to get the best seats in the house.

“We get to hear the bands, see the tumblers flipping, the drill teams and the flag people so it’s exciting that way,” said one spectator.

If you missed this year’s parade, you can watch it online here.

