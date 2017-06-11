Riders on edge after recent MAX train and bus scares

It was a frightening situation Saturday night. Police said a man with scissors climbed onto the roof of a bus at the Rose Quarter Transit Station and refused to come down.

The standoff lasted about three house before he finally came down on his own and was taken to the hospital.

“Oh, I think there’s uneasiness,” said rider Keith Miller.

Last Friday there was another scare. A MAX train was evacuated at the Hollywood Transit Center after a suspicious backpack was found on board.

“Everyone had to get off,” said Nick Tang, who was on the train at the time.

Police later arrested a man. They said they believe he left it there on purpose, then called 911 to report it as suspicious.

“It’s a little overwhelming,” said Tang.

No one can forget the horrific MAX train stabbings about two weeks ago. Three people were stabbed and two men died.

“You know, I think about it more,” said rider Jenna Hamza. “It’s something that crosses my mind when I get on the bus.”

Many riders said with the alarming incidents adding up, they feel a little anxious while on the bus or train.

“I’m more aware of my surroundings,” said rider Dave Rhodes.

But people said they’re not going to stop riding because of the recent events.

“I don’t think we’re going to let it get to us,” said Miller. “We’re going to find a way to learn from it and make changes.”

Rhodes said, “Well I’ve rode the transit system for a long time in Portland and never had any problems and you can have a problem anywhere at any time, so it’s just one of those unfortunate things that happens and you’ve got to go on with your life.”

“I think I’m still going to ride it, but it still makes me cautious, you know,” said Rosie Sanchez.

TriMet said it does still have increased security on the MAX. While many people said more security is the answer, others aren’t so sure.

“You can’t police everything,” said Laurie Rhodes.

The plan was for transit officers and police officers to keep working overtime during the Rose Festival. Now that it’s ending, they’re still deciding if that will continue.

However, TriMet said an increase in contracted security officers will remain for at least a few months and the plan is to add even more in the next few weeks.

TriMet encourages anyone who becomes uncomfortable on a train to move away from the situation and report it.

