Police: Man missing in Vancouver has been found

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) -

A 64-year-old man who was reported missing has been found, according to Vancouver police. 

Robert “Bobby” Robinson was last seen at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the west Vancouver area. 

Sunday evening, police reported that Robinson had been found at about 6 p.m. 

