Vancouver police looking for missing man with early onset dementia

Bobby Robinson (Courtesy: Vancouver Police Department) Bobby Robinson (Courtesy: Vancouver Police Department)
Vancouver police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 64-year-old man with early onset dementia. 

Police say Robert “Bobby” Robinson was last seen at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the west Vancouver area. 

Robinson is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds with long brown/gray shoulder-length hair and mustache. He’s believed to be wearing a green baseball cap, green hoodie with “Alaskan made” on the front, blue jeans and white shoes. 

He’s believed to be on foot in the west Vancouver area. 

Anyone who sees him is asked to call police. 

