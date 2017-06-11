17-year-old injured in shooting in southeast Portland

Police are investigating a shooting in southeast Portland Sunday afternoon that injured a teenager.

Just before 1:20 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the Glenwood Apartments on Southeast Powell Boulevard near Southeast 131st Avenue on the report of a shooting with one person injured.

Officers and medical personnel arrived on scene and found a 17-year-old boy with multiple gunshot wounds and evidence of gunfire.

PD says victim is a 17-year old boy who was shot several times. The teen was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/WLzZSp7YUo — John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) June 11, 2017

The teen was taken to a Portland hospital to be treated. Preliminary information indicates that his injuries are life-threatening.

The Gang Enforcement Team is investigating.

Anyone with information about this case or other gun crimes in the City of Portland is encouraged to provide information to the Tactical Operations Division at 503-823-4106 or email information to gangs@portlandoregon.gov.

