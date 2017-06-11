'Drink one for Grandma!': Timber Jim IPA from HUB benefits Meals on Wheels

Drinking with a purpose, raising a glass for a good cause: We can all get behind that, in moderation of course.

On Saturday, FOX 12 stepped behind the bar with “Timber Jim” Serrill, where it was pints up at Hopworks Urban Brewery.

“I want to dominate the world with this beer,” said Serrill.

He’s spreading the love one pint at a time.

“Drink one for Grandma,” Serrill said.

Hopworks Urban Brewing partnered with “Timber Jim” Serrill – the Portland Timbers’ original lumberjack – on this refreshing, Northwest-style India pale ale with a scaled back bitterness, just tapped on Saturday at HUB on Powell.

“I do like the taste of it,” Serrill said. “It’s smooth drinking to me and I am not a beer aficionado by any means.”

Eric Steen, who is with HUB, said, “As a brewery, we are 1 percent for the planet so we donate 1 percent of all of our beer proceeds back to environmental nonprofits.”

And 5 percent of each bottle and pint of Timber Jim IPA sold will benefit Meals on Wheels, Serrill’s charity of choice.

“My mom used to deliver Meals on Wheels, then she had two strokes. Then, she became a receiver of Meals on Wheels,” he said. “They are a very important part of our community. A lot of these people, it's the only connection that they have during the week.”

Serrill and the guys at HUB are hoping to get the Timber Jim IPA on tap at the Double Post Bar at Providence Park.

Until then, you can find the limited release at all Hopworks locations and some Costco and Fred Meyer locations in the area.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.