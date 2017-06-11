Woman hurt while trying to stop carjacking in NE Portland, suspect arrested

Police have arrested a suspect who they say carjacked a delivery driver in northeast Portland.

The carjacking was reported just before 2 p.m. Sunday in the area of the 5000 block of Northeast 86th Avenue in Portland.

Officers learned the victim was a delivery driver who attempted to stop a woman from stealing her red Chevrolet Impala.

Police say the victim was hanging out of the driver’s side window as she tried to stop the suspect from taking the car. The victim then fell from the car as the suspect sped off. She sustained non-life-threatening injuries as a result and was taken to a hospital to be treated.

About an hour after the carjacking was reported, the Ridgefield Police Department found the stolen vehicle and the suspect in the 900 block of West Pioneer Road in Ridgefield, Washington after callers reported a person driving a red Chevrolet Impala recklessly. The suspect was taken into custody during a traffic stop.

Police say Joey R. Campbell, 36, was lodged at the Clark County Jail on charges of driving under the influence, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and driving while suspended in the third degree.

