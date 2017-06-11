Woman arrested, suspected of starting fires in downtown Portland - KPTV - FOX 12

Woman arrested, suspected of starting fires in downtown Portland

Sarah Pugh, jail booking photo Sarah Pugh, jail booking photo
PORTLAND, OR

A woman was arrested after police say she started fires in downtown Portland. 

Sarah Pugh, 36, was arrested Sunday afternoon.  

Just before 2:15 p.m., a caller reported seeing a woman attempting to start a fire on the sidewalk near Southwest 3rd Avenue and Oak Street. A fire crew in the area responded and was able to quickly put out the fire.

Firefighters say a total of two fires were started, but no buildings were threatened.

Pugh faces charges of reckless burning and disorderly conduct. 

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

