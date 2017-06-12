Police investigating string of bar robberies in Portland

Police are investigating several robberies that have occurred in Portland within the last week and a half.

Police say the Blue Fin Bar & Grill on Northeast Sandy Boulevard and The Lodge Bar and Grill on Southeast Powell Boulevard were robbed Saturday night.

FOX 12 spoke with the owner of Blue Fin, who says he was there when it happened. The owner, who asked not to be identified, says he was having a cigarette with a few friends outside his bar around midnight when two men standing outside started swearing at him.

Not wanting any trouble, the owner says he went back inside and continued to work. About 45 minutes later is when he says those two men came in and robbed him.

According to the owner, they had guns and were wearing hoodies and masks covering their mouths. The owner says the men got away with about a couple hundred dollars in cash from the register.

Fortunately, no one was hurt, but the owner says there were about eight customers inside his bar when it happened.

FOX 12 tried to reach out to The Lodge Bar and Grill, who say they want privacy at this time. It's not clear what was taken from The Lodge Bar and Grill.

Last week, police say there were two other robberies, one at the Jolly Roger bar on Southeast 12th Avenue and another at Lotsa Luck Bar & Grill on Southeast Powell Boulevard.

Police have not said if these robberies are connected.

