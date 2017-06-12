Multiple bridge lifts planned as Fleet Week ships depart

The Portland Rose Festival has come to an end and that means drivers will be seeing multiple bridge lifts as the Fleet Week ships depart Monday.

Two U.S. Coast Guard ships left the Portland waterfront Sunday, the USCGC Alert and the USCGC Orcas. The rest will leave throughout Monday.

According to the Rose Festival website, the USS Bunker Hill and the USS Jackson will take off sometime Monday morning, although a specific time has not been released.

The HMCS Brandon, HMCS Edmonton and the USCGC T/V Ironwood will leave around noon Monday.

TriMet officials said the Broadway, Steel and Burnside bridges will be lifting as the fleet leaves Portland.

Expect major delays on all MAX lines throughout the morning commute. In the case of extended delays, shuttle buses will be used to get across the river.

Buses lines, including the 4, 8, 12, 17, 19, 20, 35, 44 and 77, will also experience delays and may miss stops or detour to other bridges.

TriMet recommends commuters plan for an extra 30-60 minutes for their trip across the Willamette River. Visit TriMet.org/Alerts for the latest information.

