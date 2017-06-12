Gang enforcement team investigating SE Portland shooting, one arrested

Police arrested one person in connection with a shooting incident that took place in southeast Portland Sunday night.

Portland Police Bureau’s East Precinct officers were called to the scene in the 13200 block of Southeast Powell Boulevard around 9:45 p.m.

Police arrived and found evidence of gunfire. Witnesses reported hearing gunshots.

One person was taken into custody at the scene. Police have yet to identify the suspect.

No shooting victims were found at the scene or in any hospitals.

Based on preliminary evidence, the Gang Enforcement Team is continuing the investigation.

