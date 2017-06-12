Salem pastor brings hope to those in need

Salem pastor Marcia Mattoso knows what it’s like to have nothing. Now, she has made it her life’s mission to help those in need.More >
When Lenore Thawley lost her 3-year-old son Hunter Zen to leukemia, she said it was the darkest moment of her life. But from the depths of her grief came a new mission – to help children suffering from cancer.More >
Eight-year-old Ella Osborne has never let anything stop her, not even the visual impairment she has had since she was a baby. Now the Beaverton girl is doing her part to help kids with eyesight problems just like her own.More >
For those individuals struggling through hardship, a simple haircut can mean all the difference.More >
While most teenage girls across the metro get to experience the fun of choosing a prom dress, other may not get to enjoy that right of passage, something a daughter and mother are working to change.More >
FOX 12 and Les Schwab Tire Centers are happy to announce this month’s “Be the Change” recipient, Jill Hertel of Forest Grove Unified Sports.More >
Take a drive into Portland and it doesn't take long to notice the city's heartbreaking homeless problem, but one local man is working to change the landscape of life on the streets.More >
Marilyn Hassmann is no stranger to meeting needs. Marilyn created Caring Closet, a program that provides clothes, shoes and hygiene products to students, and also often to their siblings.More >
FOX 12 and Les Schwab Tire Centers are happy to announce this month’s “Be the Change” recipient Quimby Lombardozzi of ResQ Animal Massage.More >
FOX 12 and Les Schwab Tire Centers are happy to announce this month’s “Be the Change” recipient, Jill Metz of The Nick Wilson Charitable Group.More >
A Missouri man who spent nearly 17 years in prison for a 1999 robbery was freed after supporters found another man who looked enough like him that the victim and other witnesses said they could no longer be sure who committed the crime.More >
A woman was arrested after police say she started fires in downtown Portland.More >
A New Jersey school district is investigating why the yearbook photos of two high school students were altered to remove President Donald Trump's name on clothing they wore.More >
Two young sisters died after their mother intentionally left them in a car for more than 15 hours, Texas authorities said. The 19-year-old mother was charged with abandoning or endangering a child.More >
A Colorado father is grateful to the Houston family overcome by tragedy, yet brave enough to share four-year-old Frankie Delgado's story. It helped him save his son's life.More >
Gymboree, the children's clothing retailer, announced Monday morning that the company would be filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.More >
Police are investigating a shooting in southeast Portland Sunday afternoon that injured a teenager.More >
Conagra Brands, Inc. is recalling approximately 700,125 pounds of spaghetti and meatball products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.More >
Police arrested one person in connection with a shooting incident that took place in southeast Portland Sunday night.More >
United Pet Group is recalling multiple brands of rawhide dog chews that were sold nationwide because they may be contaminated with a chemical used to clean food processing equipment.More >
