Salem pastor brings hope to those in need

Salem pastor Marcia Mattoso knows what it’s like to have nothing. Now, she has made it her life’s mission to help those in need.

Mattoso is the founder and executive director of Hope Station, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping working people who are struggling to get by.

The Hope Station warehouse on Madison Street is stuffed full of free necessities like food, clothing, kitchen supplies and other things.

Community members who need a little extra help can browse the shelves for things they need.

Those wishing to shop at the warehouse must currently have a job, pay a $30 monthly membership fee and volunteer two hours a week.

“It’s not a handout, it’s a hand up,” said Mattoso. “We’re trying to develop a sense of partnership, a sense of ownership, so they can be also a solution to their own problem."

Mattoso is no stranger to being poor. She was born into poverty in Brazil and began working to provide for her family at age eight.

“[We were] very poor. One bed for my mom, my dad, my sister and I. Four in this little bed,” she recalls. “My mom had divided one egg for four people.”

With hard work, she went on to become an associate pastor in Brazil. After moving to the United States and earning a Master’s degree in Marriage and Family Therapy at George Fox University, Mattoso decided she needed to help those going through the same hardships she once experienced. She started Hope Station.

“We started Hope Station with nothing, totally nothing. Now, this is a nonprofit for the whole community.”

Mattoso recently received the FOX 12 Les Schwab Tire Center’s Be the Change Award, an award that puts the spotlight on those who make a difference in their community.

Thanks to this Brazilian pastor, there are fewer hungry and needy people in the city of Salem.

Learn more about Hope Station at HopeStationCSI.org.

