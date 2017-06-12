On the Go with Joe at World Tapas Day - KPTV - FOX 12

On the Go with Joe at World Tapas Day

Joe V. was ringing in World Tapas Day at the AC Hotel in downtown Portland.

Guests can enjoy Spanish culture with a wide variety of small plates from 11 different tapas restaurants from across the city.

The celebration takes place from June 12 through June 18. Learn more at WorldTapasDayUSA.com

