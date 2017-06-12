On the Go with Joe at World Tapas Day

A Missouri man who spent nearly 17 years in prison for a 1999 robbery was freed after supporters found another man who looked enough like him that the victim and other witnesses said they could no longer be sure who committed the crime.More >
A Missouri man who spent nearly 17 years in prison for a 1999 robbery was freed after supporters found another man who looked enough like him that the victim and other witnesses said they could no longer be sure who committed the crime.More >
A woman was arrested after police say she started fires in downtown Portland.More >
A woman was arrested after police say she started fires in downtown Portland.More >
A New Jersey school district is investigating why the yearbook photos of two high school students were altered to remove President Donald Trump's name on clothing they wore.More >
A New Jersey school district is investigating why the yearbook photos of two high school students were altered to remove President Donald Trump's name on clothing they wore.More >
Two young sisters died after their mother intentionally left them in a car for more than 15 hours, Texas authorities said. The 19-year-old mother was charged with abandoning or endangering a child.More >
Two young sisters died after their mother intentionally left them in a car for more than 15 hours, Texas authorities said. The 19-year-old mother was charged with abandoning or endangering a child.More >
A Colorado father is grateful to the Houston family overcome by tragedy, yet brave enough to share four-year-old Frankie Delgado's story. It helped him save his son's life.More >
A Colorado father is grateful to the Houston family overcome by tragedy, yet brave enough to share four-year-old Frankie Delgado's story. It helped him save his son's life.More >
Gymboree, the children's clothing retailer, announced Monday morning that the company would be filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.More >
Gymboree, the children's clothing retailer, announced Monday morning that the company would be filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.More >
Police are investigating a shooting in southeast Portland Sunday afternoon that injured a teenager.More >
Police are investigating a shooting in southeast Portland Sunday afternoon that injured a teenager.More >
Conagra Brands, Inc. is recalling approximately 700,125 pounds of spaghetti and meatball products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.More >
Conagra Brands, Inc. is recalling approximately 700,125 pounds of spaghetti and meatball products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.More >
Police arrested one person in connection with a shooting incident that took place in southeast Portland Sunday night.More >
Police arrested one person in connection with a shooting incident that took place in southeast Portland Sunday night.More >
United Pet Group is recalling multiple brands of rawhide dog chews that were sold nationwide because they may be contaminated with a chemical used to clean food processing equipment.More >
United Pet Group is recalling multiple brands of rawhide dog chews that were sold nationwide because they may be contaminated with a chemical used to clean food processing equipment.More >