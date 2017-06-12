Seaside woman dies after being hit head-on by driver in wrong la - KPTV - FOX 12

Seaside woman dies after being hit head-on by driver in wrong lane of Hwy 101

A 27-year-old Seaside woman died when her car was hit head-on by a driver who crossed over into the wrong lane of Highway 101, according to police.

Emergency crews responded to Milepost 14 in Clatsop County at 2:29 a.m. Saturday.

Police said Christopher Jeremy Costa, 23, of Astoria, was driving a 1984 Chevy pickup north on the highway when he crossed the centerline and struck a southbound 2001 Toyota Camry.

The driver of the Camry, 27-year-old Kayla Lynn Weber of Seaside, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Costa was taken to an Astoria hospital before being flown to a Portland hospital for further treatment of serious injuries.

There were no passengers in either vehicle.

Police said alcohol is being investigated as a contributing factor in the crash.

A single lane of the highway was closed for four hours due to the investigation.

