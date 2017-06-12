Robber breaks out of NE Portland bar after being locked inside by employee

A robbery suspect is on the loose after being locked inside and subsequently breaking out of a northeast Portland bar.

Officers responded to the Sullivan's Gulch Bar & Grill at 1:29 a.m. Monday.

An employee told police the suspect was in the bar playing video poker and talking on his phone until the last customer left.

At that point, the man pushed his way behind the bar and demanded money.

The worker was able to get outside and locked the suspect inside the business.

The worker told officers he then heard the suspect break out glass at the front of the building and run away.

Several officers, including a K-9 team and air support unit, searched the neighborhood, but they did not locate the suspect.

The suspect is described as a man with dark complexion, 35 to 40 years old, 6 feet 1 inches tall with a thin build and a bald or shaved head. He possibly had tattoos on his face and was wearing a dark-colored jacket and light-colored shorts.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact robbery detectives at 503-823-0405.

