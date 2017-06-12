Bomb squad responds to unattended bag at Old Town Transit Center; no threat found

The bomb squad responded to an unattended bag left at the Old Town Transit Center, but it was determined to not contain any dangerous items.

At around noon Monday, police said traffic was shut down in the area of Northwest 1st Avenue between Davis Street and Everett Street.

The Metropolitan Explosives Disposal Unit was then called out to assist in the investigation.

By 12:40 p.m., police said the scene was safe and roads were reopened in the area. MAX service was also set to resume.

TriMet said the Blue and Red lines were disrupted due to the investigation. Shuttle buses were serving stations between Southwest 1st Avenue and Oak Street and the Rose Quarter Transit Center.

Bomb squad determined bag did not contain any dangerous items. Traffic back open, MAX service to resume shortly. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) June 12, 2017

On Friday, a man was arrested after police said he left a bag on a MAX train at the Hollywood Transit Center and then called 911 to report it as suspicious. Streets in the area, including westbound I-84 at I-205, were shut down and the bomb squad also responded in that incident.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.