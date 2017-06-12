Carjacking victim: 'My arm is stuck in the door and I'm just running with the car'

The suspect in a northeast Portland carjacking was set to make her first court appearance Monday, but when sheriff's deputies went to the jail to bring her to court, they said she was too sick to appear.

The deputies said the suspect, Joey R Campbell, was supposed to spend her 37th birthday in front of a judge, but she was coming down from a drug high, sick, and extremely combative, so the judge put off the court appearance until Tuesday.

Investigators with the Portland Police Bureau said the carjacking took place Sunday afternoon in the 5,000 block of Northeast 86th Avenue.

The victim, Latrese Pack, works as a delivery driver and had just made a delivery in her red Chevrolet Impala when the incident occurred.

“As I walked back to my car, the lady jumps in. She hurries up and slams the door, and my window was a little cracked. I went to try to get her out of my car, to unlock the door, and as I am doing that my hand stuck in the window. She reaches over ‘cause I am trying to grab her and unlock the door and get her out,” Pack described. “She reaches over, puts the car in drive, puts her foot on the gas really fast, and when she puts her on the gas, my arm is stuck in the door and I'm just running with the car, and then as she presses harder on the gas, that's when my arm flew from the window and I flew out of the car.

Pack suffered a number of injuries to her arms, back, legs, and face. She said the neighbors came out to help her, and she is very grateful for their assistance.

Campbell was arrested about an hour after the incident in Ridgefield, Washington. She was charged with driving under the influence, possession of a stolen vehicle and driving while suspended.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.