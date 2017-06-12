Oregon State meets Fullerton in College World Series opener - KPTV - FOX 12

Oregon State meets Fullerton in College World Series opener

Posted: Updated:
By The Associated Press
Beavers coach Pat Casey Beavers coach Pat Casey
CORVALLIS, OR (AP) -

No. 1 national seed Oregon State will play Cal State Fullerton in the College World Series opener on Saturday.

The NCAA on Monday night announced the weekend schedule at TD Ameritrade Park. Oregon State (54-4) will bring a 21-game win streak into the Bracket 1 afternoon game against Fullerton (39-22). The night game pits No. 4 seed LSU (48-17), a winner of 16 in a row, against Florida State (45-21).

Bracket 2 games Sunday have No. 7 seed Louisville (52-10) playing Texas A&M (41-21) in the afternoon and No. 6 seed TCU (47-16) facing either No. 3 seed Florida (46-17) or Wake Forest (43-19) at night.

The Gators and Demon Deacons were playing the deciding Game 3 of their super regional Monday night.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.