The Bloom Project gives Grand Floral Parade flowers a new life

Rose Festival organizers say there were enough flowers on the Grand Floral Parade floats to send Mom a bouquet for decades, and now those flowers are being reused for a good cause.

The Bloom Project normally sends out about 500 bouquets a week to local hospice patients and their families, but this week the group has got quite a bit more to give.

Volunteers spent hours on Monday assembling the flowers from the Grand Floral Parade floats into bouquets.

The massive undertaking started hours before when the floats headed back to the barn to be disassembled and harvested after the parade.

The Bloom Project took what they could back in refrigerated trucks and started the assembly.

Heidi Berkman started the Bloom Project and said that it's hard work but rewarding for volunteers.

“The wonderful thing about the Bloom Project is, Number 1, we're repurposing something for good, and Number 2, it’s also providing our volunteers a unique opportunity to give back to patients in hospice, without being bedside,” Berkman explained. “Perfect strangers, people they'll never meet, but it’s very special to be doing that.”

The Rose Festival princesses even got involved and were able to deliver bouquets to children and their families at Randall Children’s Hospital.

Bloom Project organizers estimate nearly 70,000 stems in total could be salvaged from all the floats.

For more information on the group, please visit TheBloomProject.org.

