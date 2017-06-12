Man accused of hitting, killing teen in SE Portland wanted after removing monitoring device

A man facing charges including manslaughter and reckless driving for a collision that killed a teen girl in southeast Portland last year is now wanted after removing his electronic monitoring device, according to police.

Abdulrahman Sameer Noorah, 21, was arrested in August 2016.

Police said he was speeding and weaving in and out of traffic on Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard when he hit 15-year-old Fallon Smart.

Smart, who was going to be a sophomore at Franklin High School, was walking with her family and was hit as she attempted to cross the street.

Police said the driver kept going, before Noorah eventually returned to the scene and cooperated with police.

Noorah was indicted and released on bail. He broke down crying during his first court appearance last year.

Noorah's attorney said he is a Saudi citizen and had been in Portland on a student visa for less than a year at the time of his arrest.

Police said Noorah removed his electronic monitoring device over the weekend and investigators are concerned he may be experiencing a mental health crisis as a result of his pending trial.

Noorah is 6 feet tall and 150 pounds. His last known location was in the area of Southeast 106th Avenue and Division Street.

Anyone who sees Noorah is asked to call 911. Anyone with non-emergency information can contact Crime Stoppers of Oregon.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $1,000 for information leading to his arrest and tipsters can remain anonymous.

