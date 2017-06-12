Convicted murderer facing charges in alleged road rage attack in SE Portland

A convicted murderer is behind bars once again, this time accused of a violent road rage attack with a screw driver in southeast Portland.

It happened on June 5 near the intersection of Southeast Powell Boulevard and Cesar Chavez Boulevard.

The alleged victim, who only wants to be known as Victor, tells FOX 12 he changed lanes in front of 66-year-old Karl Slimm and the next thing he knew, Slimm was tailgating and yelling at him.

“He got up on my rear end a little bit so I pulled away from him and kind of flashed my brakes a little bit,” said Victor.

Victor said he tried to drive away from Slimm, but when the two had to stop at a red light, Victor said Slimm got out of his van, marched up to his open window and started attacking him with a screw driver.

“He reaches in and grabs me and tries to stab me with his right hand. He hit me in the cheek here, my hand and chest," he said.

Victor said he only suffered minor, defensive wounds. When Slimm drove off, Victor followed him and took photos of his van to give police.

Officers responded and said they found Slimm right away nearby at his house. Court documents state police found a screw driver in the pouch of Slimm’s driver’s side door.

Victor feels lucky he wasn’t hurt worse, especially after learning about Slimm’s murder conviction in the 1970s, followed by several other crimes. Now he hopes Slimm is taken out of a car and off the streets for good.

“Spend some years in jail and maybe he’ll get some anger management. But he’s 66-years-old. He’s not going to change," Victor said.

Slimm is charged with second-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

