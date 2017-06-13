Portland community remembers Pulse Nightclub victims

Monday marked one year since the horrific shooting at Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, Florida that killed 49 people.

Many people in Portland spent the day remembering and honoring the victims.

“Yeah, I mean, it was pretty shocking for everybody, especially for myself and members of my community,” said Stefan Ways.

Stefan Ways spent the day painting a new mural at Q Center in north Portland.

“It kind of turns into Mt. Hood here and then it’s going to have some birds flying around it,” described Ways.

Ways said the mural brightens up the building on a day that one year ago was so dark.

“It’s kind of significant in some ways,” said Ways.

It was last year, when a gunman entered Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, killing 49 people.

“It was really hard on us, because people were there to celebrate,” said Christian Baeff with PDX Latinx Pride.

Inside the Q Center Monday night, organizers said the LGBTQ community listened to a presentation about gun safety and how to be a responsible gun owner.

“Pulse was a big thing and we’re still feeling it,” said Debra Porta, Executive Director of Pride Northwest.

Organizers said they also honored the victims by reading their names one by one and observing a moment of silence.

“Coming together again,” said Porta. “It’s pride week, it’s community time, and so we’re here to remember and to forward.”

“I mean we’re resilient,” said Ways. “We’ll move on.”

