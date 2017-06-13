Transphobic language found in Beaverton school bathroom

Beaverton School District officials said they are investigating two separate instances of hateful graffiti at the Arts & Communication Magnet Academy that were found on June 8.

The words “TRANNY” and “TRANNYS DON’T BELONG IN THE BOYS BATHROOM” were found written on the stalls and mirror. One message used the name of an ACMA student, according to the school.

An ACMA spokesperson said the graffiti was removed immediately after it was discovered.

The school said it worked with the student who was named to ensure they felt safe.

Officials have yet to identify who was responsible for the graffiti. If a student is identified, the school said there will be consequences and disciplinary action.

Principal Michael Johnson sent a message to ACMA families regarding the incident.

“Above all else, we strive to assure the safety and well being of all of our students. We remain aware of the unique needs and concerns of our marginalized populations. My staff and I continue to be focused in our efforts make certain that ACMA remains inclusive, safe and welcoming for each student we serve,” Johnson said.

The incidents are still under investigation.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.