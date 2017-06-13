MAX stabbing wedding ring thief indicted, set to appear in court Tuesday

The man accused of stealing the wedding ring from one of the MAX stabbing victims was indicted on four separate counts Monday. He is set to be arraigned Tuesday.

Following a violent stabbing attack on a Portland MAX train on May 26, police said 51-year-old George Tschaggeny took Ricky Best’s wedding ring off his finger and stole his backpack.

Best was one of two men killed in the attack.

Surveillance video showed Tschaggeny walking off the train with Best’s belongings. Police said he was still wearing the wedding ring when he was arrested.

Tschaggeny faces charges of identity theft, second-degree abuse of a corpse, first-degree theft and tampering with physical evidence.

He will be in court at 9:30 a.m.

