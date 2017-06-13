On the Go with Joe at Finex Cast Iron Cookware - KPTV - FOX 12

On the Go with Joe at Finex Cast Iron Cookware

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Joe V. was in northwest Portland at Finex Cast Iron Cookware, a local company which creates a line of classic kitchen items in a new way. 

Finex, which was founded in Portland in 2012 and launched on Kickstarter the next year, calls its products "fine American cast iron cookware — designed for whatever and wherever life wants you to cook."

To learn more about Finex's cast iron creations, visit FinexUSA.com

